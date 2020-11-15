

Jorge Valenzuela, 63, of Brawley passed away on October 25, 2020 of Heart Failure in San Diego. He was born on August 10, 1957 in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico. Jorge was a retired farm worker that raised five great kids alongside his wife Rosie Valenzuela. He was a hard worker who dedicated his life to supporting his family. He was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. Jorge is survived by his children, George Valenzuela Jr. (Elva Valenzuela), Gilbert Valenzuela (Nazareth Santoyo), Veronica Zamora (Rebekah Zamora), Adrienne Soto (Manuel Soto), and Robert Salazar (Pauline Salazar). Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Father Ed Horning. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.



