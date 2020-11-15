1/1
JORGE VALENZUELA
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jorge Valenzuela, 63, of Brawley passed away on October 25, 2020 of Heart Failure in San Diego. He was born on August 10, 1957 in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico. Jorge was a retired farm worker that raised five great kids alongside his wife Rosie Valenzuela. He was a hard worker who dedicated his life to supporting his family. He was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. Jorge is survived by his children, George Valenzuela Jr. (Elva Valenzuela), Gilbert Valenzuela (Nazareth Santoyo), Veronica Zamora (Rebekah Zamora), Adrienne Soto (Manuel Soto), and Robert Salazar (Pauline Salazar). Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Father Ed Horning. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved