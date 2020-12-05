

Jose Angel Fernandez, 62, of Brawley, was proud to be a Wildcat and loved to sing Mariachi music. Jose passed away on November 9, 2020 after an extensive battle with cancer. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, he managed his illness with strength and grace. On his final day, he was surrounded by his family. He moved to Pensacola, FL. in 2005 but visited his family every year. He moved back to Brawley in January of 2020. Jose was an extremely hard-working father. He is survived by his parents, brothers, sisters, sons and grandchildren. Services will take place on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley from 6 to 9 p.m. Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery, 4700 Hovley Rd, Brawley, CA 92227.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store