

On June 18, 2020, Jose Alberto Topete, age 60, passed away peacefully from this life to the eternal life with his Heavenly Father. His favorite Bible Scripture was Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." He graduated from Central Union High School in 1979, worked at John F. Menvielle Farms, Seeley School District and Meadows Union School District where he was greatly esteemed by students and staff. He is survived by his wife Norma, his daughter and two grandchildren Rebecca, Mateo and Ismael, his three sons, Juan, Isaac and Angel, and stepdaughter Beera. He is also survived by his two daughters, Leslie and Diana and six grandchildren, Ruben, Jaden, Matthew, Faith, Danielle, Hannah from his previous marriage as well as his parents Juan and Maria and three sisters Martha, Sonia and Lorena; many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Josie. Please join us in celebrating his life on Wednesday, July 15th, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley, CA. A private family burial will be held the following day."



