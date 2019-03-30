|
|
Joe Lopez, 60, of El Centro passed away on Friday, March 17, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1959 in El Centro. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Ordonez and mother, Amelia R. Lopez. Joe is survived by his son, Andrez Lopez; father, Jose E. Lopez; sisters, Rose C. Peinado, Lupe L. DeLeon (Robert), Nellie L. Marquez, Amelia Sanchez (Tony) and Micaela L. DeLeon (Felix) numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary 1975 4th St. El Centro. Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 30, 2019