Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
El Centro, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSE LOPEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSE ANDREW "JOE" LOPEZ


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOSE ANDREW "JOE" LOPEZ Obituary

Joe Lopez, 60, of El Centro passed away on Friday, March 17, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1959 in El Centro. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Ordonez and mother, Amelia R. Lopez. Joe is survived by his son, Andrez Lopez; father, Jose E. Lopez; sisters, Rose C. Peinado, Lupe L. DeLeon (Robert), Nellie L. Marquez, Amelia Sanchez (Tony) and Micaela L. DeLeon (Felix) numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary 1975 4th St. El Centro. Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now