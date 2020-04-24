Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
JOSE B. ORTEGA


1935 - 2020
Jose B. Ortega, 85, of Brawley, CA passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Jose was born on March 4, 1935 in Jalisco, MX. He married Rogelia Ortega on April 9, 1961 in Mexicali, BC, MX. He is survived by his wife Rogelia Ortega; daughters, Imelda Nieves (Manuel) of Brawley, CA, Leticia Aboytes (Joaquin) of Bonita, CA, Olga Espinoza (Manny) of Bonita, CA; son, Joe Ortega (Judith) of El Centro, CA; grandchildren, David and Kiana Alvarado of San Diego, CA, Nathan Nieves of Brawley, CA, Stephen Gonzalez and Danica Aboytes of Bonita, CA, Jonathan Ortega of Brawley, CA, Andrew Ortega of Texas and Kimberly Ortega of El Centro, CA. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 24, 2020
