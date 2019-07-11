Home

Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Marys Church
El Centro, CA
JOSE DE JESUS ARTEAGA


1943 - 2019
JOSE DE JESUS ARTEAGA Obituary

Jose de Jesus Arteaga, 75, born in Tlaltenango de Sanchez Roman, Zacatecas, MX, peacefully succumbed to illness on June 22nd in Brawley, CA. Lovingly known as "Chuy" to those closest to him, he will be warmly remembered for his sense of humor, friendly mischief, love of food, spoiling of grandchildren, and creative resourcefulness as the patriarch of the Arteaga family. Jose was preceded in death by his only daughter, Martha T. Arteaga. He is survived by his sons, Jose, Miguel, Oscar, Roberto and Sergio Arteaga; sixteen adoring grandchildren; and his wife of over 50 years, Martha M. Arteagawho cared for him ceaselessly in the last years of his life. Visitation will be held at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Mass will be said in his name at St. Marys Church in El Centro on July 13, 2019 at 8 a.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 11, 2019
