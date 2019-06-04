|
Jesus Rodriguez, 88, of Seeley passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1931 in Ameca Jalisco, Mexico and later married Esperanza Perez Rodriguez. Jesus Rodriguez "El Macho", "Pappapis" was employed and retired from Kuhn Hay Farms in Seeley for 45 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his farm animals. Papapis will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Susana Agraz Figuroa; father, Herculano Rodriguez Ramos. He is survived by his wife, Esperanza Perez Rodriguez; sons, Adrian (Joann) Rodriguez, Marco Antonio (Margarita) Rodriguez and Jose De Jesus (Maria Carmen) Rodriguez; daughters, Gloria (Frank) Miranda, Esperanza (Ramon) Godoy, Elisa (Brad) Garrison, Marta Patricia Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wake will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church 795 La Brucherie Ave El Centro, CA 92243. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 4, 2019