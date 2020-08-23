

We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved brother, Jose Eduardo Escalera on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Known as Eduardo to friends and family, he was a loving person with a big, giving heart who lived life to its fullest. Born February 22, 1951, he graduated from Calexico High School and IVC. Eduardo served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a frontline M60 Infantryman. He was honored for his brave service with the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He became a successful business owner and contractor in Calexico, where he grew up. He led a life full of adventure and excitement including enjoying hot rods, travel, and owning a gold mine. He was the oldest son of the late Jose and Celia Escalera Fernandez and brother to Luz Carmen Paredes Moreno of Calexico and Mario Escalera of El Centro. He is survived by his wife, Norma, and his children. Our brother brought light to our family with a smile that could open any heart. We will miss him greatly. We are consoled knowing that he is now reunited with our parents. Service will be private.



