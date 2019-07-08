Home

Our Lady of Guadalupe
135 E 4th St
Calexico, CA 92231
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Calexico, CA
JOSE GUADALUPE NAVARRO VALADEZ


1923 - 2019
Jose Guadalupe Navarro Valadez, 96, of Calexico was born on June 6, 1923, and went home to live with Jesus on his birthday on June 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Connie Ruiz Navarro; son, Marco Antonio "Tony" Navarro; stepdaughter, Angie Ruiz Urquidez; eight grandchildren and many great- grandchildren, two sisters, Mercedes and Esperanza; numerous nieces and nephews and godchildren. He worked all his life at the Tamarack Cattle company in Calexico, CA, where he loved working around animals and eventually retired. He was also an active member of the former Calexico Charros Association. Services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Calexico with Rosary being said at 8:30 a.m. and Mass at 9 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at MT. View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 8, 2019
