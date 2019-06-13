Home

Jose Jesus "Joe" Chavez, 59, of Kansas City, MO passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Jose was born on April 17, 1960 in Brawley, CA. He married Maria "Lupe" Chavez on February 16, 1993 in El Centro, CA. He is survived by his wife, Maria "Lupe" Chavez; sons, Joseph and Joel Chavez; daughters, Christina, Josilyn, Jesenia and Olivia Chavez and numerous family members. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 8 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at Victory Outreach Church in Brawley, CA. Joey Mara will be officiating service. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 13, 2019
