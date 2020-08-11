

Jose Luis Marquez also known as Coyote, 59, of El Centro, California passed away on July 4, 2020, of natural causes while on duty for the City of El Centro. He met his wife Maria Encabo in the third grade and married the love of his life, in 1981, who survives him today. Jose is also survived by his four children: daughter, Lucy (Freddy) Terrazas; son, Jose Luis (Jaclyn) Marquez Jr., son, Steven (Martha) Marquez and daughter, Rosemary Marquez. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren. Jose was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Jose was born February 19, 1961 in Mexicali B.C. to parents Oscar Rodriguez and Mercedes Marquez. He has been a resident of El Centro since his naturalization in 1970. He attended schools in El Centro and worked for the City of El Centro for the last 13 years. Jose was predeceased by his father. Jose was known for his love of boxing, being a lowrider enthusiast, but most of all as a very proud family man. He inflicted his love of all three on all who knew him. Throughout his life Jose was a hardworking provider for his family and jack of all trades, he preferred spending free time with his wife, children, and grandchildren whenever possible; be it enjoying a cook out or playing live music on his drums along side his sons and brother, or simply just having his family together. Jose never missed an opportunity to tell his family how much he loved them. Jose was always there to help relatives and friends with whatever people needed from him. Jose was an unforgettable presence to be around with his timeless appearance, his humor, his wealth of knowledge of all things, but most of all for his wisdom and his kindness. Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 9 a.m. at the Hems Mortuary in El Centro with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



