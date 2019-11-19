|
|
Jose Maria Miramontes, at the age of 58, passed away peacefully and surrounded by the people he loved, in the comfort of his home. His life was a beautiful and selfless one. Brought up by a strong mother, his brothers, and his wider community of Brawley, he held the idea of helping others very close to heart. Jose graduated as the Valedictorian from Brawley Union High School; Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelors of Science in Biochemistry from Harvard University. Jose earned his medical degree from and joined the faculty at University of California, San Francisco, where he taught medical students and attended to his patients. He spent the latter part of his professional career as Clinical Director for the Veterans Administration Clinic in Santa Rosa helping to open several clinics for the Veterans Administration in Santa Rosa and Northern California. Jose met and married the love of his life, Julia Villa, a graduate of UCSFs School of Dentistry. Julia and Jose had two wonderful sons, Jose and Benjamin. As a family they enjoyed playing with their beagles, watching movies, live music, and visiting Yosemite. Jose supported his community and others who shared a common struggle he experienced growing up. After retirement, Jose made it his priority to mentor students going into both undergraduate and medical school. He helped fund scholarships for up and coming Chicana scholars in the Chicana Latina Foundation, and high school students with Mission Graduates. Jose is survived by his wife, Julia; sons, Benjamin and Jose; brothers Federico, Ausalon, Marco Antonio, and Arturo. For those interested in saying goodbye and celebrating his life, we invite you to join us. Visitation will be after 5 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 followed by vigil services at 7 p.m. at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 West Second Street, Benicia, CA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, St. Dominics Catholic Church, 475 East I Street, Benicia. Reception following the services at 940 Tyler Street, Benicia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chicana Latina Foundation, or Mission Graduates in San Francisco.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 19, 2019