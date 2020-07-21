

Jose Natividad Lopez was 59 years old when he passed away of natural causes in Bakersfield California on the 7th of July of 2020. Jose was raised in Calipatria, California. He attended Calipatria High School and graduated in 1980. He went on to pursue a certification in Mechanics at UTI in Phoenix, Arizona. He later went on to perfect his craft and became a Welder for Gayle Manufacturer and moved to Woodland, California. Jose Lopez as a young motivated entrepreneur founded his own business in Woodland, CA which he named after his first born daughter Bailey. His journey led him to Bakersfield, California where he became a truck driver and met his current wife, Racquel Rizzo, and mother to their 15 year old twins. Jose Lopez will be remembered for setting an example on the importance of education. He loved to watch the history channel and wrote poetry. Jose was a prime example of what a God fearing man should be, as he lived by faith not by sight. In his spare time Jose volunteered at church, loved to be outdoors and was a true zoophilist. Jose is survived by his children from his first marriage: daughter, Bailey Lopez and his two grandsons and two granddaughters all from Nevada; daughter, Cindol Lopez-Medina from Calipatria, CA; son, Joshua Lopez from Calipatria, CA; daughter, Ariel Lopez from New York, and his children from his second marriage: daughter, Galilea Castro Lopez from Bakersfield, CA; son, Emmanuel Castro Lopez from Bakersfield, CA. He's also survived by his sister, Maria Lopez-McGill from Calipatria, CA; brother, Antonio Lopez from Woodland, CA; brother, Oscar Lopez from Modesto, CA, and brother, Roberto Lopez from El Centro, CA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jose was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Maria Inez Soto Lopez and Antonio Castro Lopez; brother, Cesar Soto Lopez and granddaughter, Angel Marie Lopez. Jose's service and viewing will be held on Wednesday, the 22nd of July of 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest "Celebration of Life Center" 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313. He will be laid to rest on Thursday the 23rd of July of 2020 at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA 92227



