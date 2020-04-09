|
Jose Navarro, 89, of Brawley passed away on March 26, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1931 and later married Socorro Navarro. Jose is survived by his siblings, Ponciano Navarro of Riverside, CA, Josie Esperanza of Chula Vista, CA, Rosie Milanes of El Centro and Willie Navarro of El Centro; daughters, Maria Eugenia Martinez, Clarissa Navarro and Sonia Ramirez; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren There will be a private family rosary and burial. A memorial service to be planned after the corona virus pandemic is over.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 9, 2020