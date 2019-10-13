|
Jose Paez Tirado aka (Joe P. Tirado), Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather passed away at the age of 94 from natural causes on Sunday September 29, 2019 at his home in Calexico. The eldest son of Magdalena and Antonio Tirado was born in Espinal Sinaloa, Mexico in 1924. The family moved from Mexico to Calexico in 1926 where Joe lived and raised his family. Joe married the love of his life Eva Navarro-Tirado on May 9, 1964 and from that union six children were born. Joe was a wonderful mentor and role model for his children, grandchildren and various nieces and nephews. Joe worked many years in the agriculture industry and as an entrepreneur before being hired by the Imperial County Parks Rangers Service where he worked from 1965 to 1985. Joe proudly served his country as part of Americas Greatest Generation in the Army during WWII in Okinawa, Japan and was honorably discharged after the war. Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Magdalena Paez Tirado; father, Antonio Tirado; brother, Hector Tirado; sister, and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Jesse Maynez; sister-in- law, Alicia Tirado; nephew, Michael Tirado; brother-in-law, Gilbert Leal; sister-in-law, Graciela Ibarra; nephew Manuel Murrio and mother-in-law, Maria Macias. Joe leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years Eva N. Tirado and 7 wonderful children, Maggie Agundez of Hawaii, Joseph A. Tirado of Calexico, Lorena Verduzco of Calexico, Eva (Chris) De La Rosa of Calexico, Anna (Raymundo) Franco of Calexico, Christina Tirado of Calexico and Leticia (Sergio) Cerros of Calexico; as well as 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Antonio Tirado of Calexico; sisters, Ofelia Rivas of El Centro, Lilia Leal of Monterey Park and Matilde Leyva of Riverside. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 6 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 13, 2019