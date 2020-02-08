|
Jose Piedad Arredondo, 85, of Brawley, CA passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Jose was born on March 24, 1934 in Guanacevi, Durango, MX. He married Maria Nynpha Arredondo on January 5, 1960 in Asencion, Chihuahua, MX. Jose enjoyed the outdoors, he liked hunting, fishing, camping and his carne asada family get togethers. He is survived by wife, Maria N. Arredondo; son, Jose M. (Clarisa) Arredondo; daughters, Manuela Arredondo (William) Rivas, Mercedes Arredondo, Maria G. (Rudy) Ortiz, Maria C. Arredondo (Luis) Reveles and Antonia Arredondo; grandchildren, Isaac and Jesus Lopez, Gabriel Lazo, Rudy, Cassandra, John, Michael and Dominic Ortiz, Anthony, Ruby, and Astrid Arredondo, Leslie, Peter, Kathy, Mary Jo and Victoria Arredondo; and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Ed Horning officiating at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020