Jose (Joe) Quintero was born in El Centro on September 14, 1952 and passed away on September 11, 2019, after a long illness. He attended Mc Cabe Elementary School and graduated from Central Union High School in 1970 and was a graduate of the University of California Riverside. He was employed with the California Department of Rehabilitation for over 35 years, where he rose to the rank of supervisor before his retirement. During his high school years, Joe loved playing football and was very competitive, especially against the Brawley Wildcats; Joe was fearless. He loved his teammates and training under one of Central's best coaches, Cal Jones. He threw a great party and was known for his gatherings on Danenberg Road in rural El Centro. His home in Mira Mesa was always the gathering place for family, compadres and comadres and his life long friends. After meeting at UC Riverside, he married Eva Vela in December of 1978 and their union brought two lovely children; He is survived by his wife, Eva; son, Rico (Sarah); daughter, Natalia (Joshua) all of Mira Mesa in San Diego. His family brought him great joy, particularly his 5 grandchildren, Smith, Carter, Jones, Jocelyn and Baby Q, due in several months. Joe was the youngest of 8 siblings and is survived by his sisters, Apolonia Preciado and Lupe Quintero (Francisco) of Imperial, CA; brothers, Manuel Quintero (Theresa), Imperial, CA; Octaviano Quintero, Jr. (Loretta) Chula Vista, CA and Ernesto Quintero (Judy) of El Centro, CA. and an extensive extended family. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Octaviano and Marcolfa Quintero; brothers, Frank and John. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Mira Mesa's Good Shepard Parish, 8200 Gold Coast Drive, San Diego. Reception to follow at the church hall.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 25, 2019