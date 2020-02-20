|
Jose Leon, 72, of Brawley passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born on September 8, 1947 and later married Hilda Rubalcava Leon. Jose is survived by his his loving and devoted wife of over 50 years, Hilda Leon; children, Jose Leon Jr., Maria Diaz, Josie Virrey and Monica Leon; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Juana Garcia, Loretto Juarez, Flora and Olga Leon and Maria Luna; brothers, Guadalupe, Paul and Jesse Leon. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Father Ed Horning. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 20, 2020