Jose R. Leon, born in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, passed peacefully from this life in his home in Brawley to be with our Heavenly Father on February 1, 2020 at the age of 72. He was one of twelve children from the late Jesus and Luz Leon. Coming from humble beginnings, our beloved father believed in working hard and serving others. He began working at the age of eleven to help support his family. Ultimately, he worked as an irrigator for more than 40 years with the late Jack Rutherford & sons and continued working full time until his last day. He enjoyed being outdoors, was an avid reader, and loved his family very much. His legacy was one that signified the true meaning of love and sacrifice. He was held in high esteem by all who knew him and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Jose is survived by his his loving and devoted wife of over 50 years, Hilda Leon; children, Jose Leon Jr., Maria (Ventura) Diaz, Josie (Martin) Virrey and Monica Leon; 9 beloved grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Loretto Juarez, Flora and Olga Leon, Maria Luna and Juana Garcia; brothers, Guadalupe, Paul and Jesse Leon; many nieces, nephews and other family members. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Father Ed Horning. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 23, 2020