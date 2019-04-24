Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
First Cristian Church
215 N. Imperial Ave
Brawley, CA
Josefina Gonzales, 74, of Brawley passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1944 in Lansing, MI. She later married Tomas Gonzales on Febuary 14, 1961 in Brownsville, TX. Josefina is survived by husband, Tomas Gonzales of Brawley, CA; sons, Tomas Gonzales Jr. and Joe Gonzales; daughters, Yolanda Anderson, Gloria Gonzales, Josefina Gonzales, Olga Gonzales and Gracie Gonzales; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be officiated by Pastor Bob Feist on Monday, April 19 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Cristian Church located on 215 N. Imperial Ave. Brawley, CA. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 24, 2019
