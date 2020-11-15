Josefina R. Galaviz, 92, Passed Away on October 15, 2020. Mrs. Galaviz was born in Jala, Nayarit Mexico and was a Calexico Resident. Mrs. Galaviz was one of the kindest persons you could have ever met. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her 7 children, Olivia Madrid of Covina, CA, George Naya of Mexicali, Mx, David Galaviz of Brawley, CA, Robert Galaviz of Calexico, CA, Sylvia Valenzuela of Heber, CA, Alex Galaviz of San Diego, Ca, Alfred Galaviz of Calexico, CA and 21 grandchildren. Mrs. Galaviz was preceded in death by son, Jose Galaviz; daughter, Maria Gutierrez; grandson, Joseph (Joey) Galaviz and husband, Arnulfo Galaviz. Services will be held on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary, 1820 Imperial Ave. East, Calexico, CA at 1030 a.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 124 E 5th Street Calexico, CA. Graveside Services following at Mountain View Cemetery at 895 Scaroni Ave Calexico, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store