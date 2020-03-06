|
Josefina Servin, 95, of Brawley, CA passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Josefina was born on September 24, 1924 in La Labor, Michoacan, MX. She married Rosendo Servin. She is survived by her children, Gilbert Servin of Fresno, CA, Jaime Servin of Brawley, CA, Lupe Topete of Chula Vista, CA, Espi Martinez of Bonita, CA, Mary Villalobos, of Santa Ana, CA, Josie Westphal of Bonita, CA, Joe Servin of El Centro, CA, Ignacio Servin (Belia) of Yuma, AZ; 1 brother, 5 sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel, 799 Brawley Ave in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9 a.m. with Father Andrew Kunambi officiating, at St. Margaret Mary Church, 620 S. Cesar Chavez St. in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 6, 2020