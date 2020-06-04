JOSEFINA Z. DIAZ
1937 - 2020
Josefina Diaz, 82, of Brawley passed away on May 24, 2020 of natural causes in Brawley. She was born on September 17, 1937 in Camalotita, Nayarit. For most of her life, Josefina was a housewife. During her younger years, Josefina worked in farm labor in order to provide and help then-husband Gregorio R. Diaz raise their children. Josefina spent her recent years entertaining and visiting her sons and daughters, participating in prayer groups with friends, as well as socializing with friends at the Senior Citizens Nutrition Center. Josefina was a very kind, caring and loving mother and friend, who loved to cook for her family. Josefina took pride and care in ensuring her children and grand children always had something to eat, that they were safe, and that they had all of their needs meet. Josefina always reiterated to her sons and daughters to always treat others in the manner they themselves wanted to be treated, and to avoid trouble and negative situations. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Claudia and Lupe; brothers, Roberto, Modesto, and Maci. Josefina is survived by her sister, Mercedes Zamora and brother, Porfirio Zamora, both residing in Banning, CA; ex-husband, Gregorio; daughters, Ana, Alma, Arlene and Belinda; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Evangelina Diaz; son, Tony, son and daughter-in-law,Victor and Dora Diaz and son, Joel; 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces living in Cherry Valley, CA, Banning, CA, Cabazon, CA and Phoenix, AZ. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8 to 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Josefina will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
