

Joseph Diaz Slali, 74, passed away on Monday June 15th at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 18, 1945 in Brawley, CA to Alli and Eliza Slali. Joe was the oldest of 13 children. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Mary Slali Arris, Alli Slali. Jr., Fatima Arredondo, George Slali and Jesse Slali and brother-in-law, Rob Robison. He is survived by his children, Roshni Slali (Jay) and Ariz Slali (Stephanie); grandson, Brycen Slali; siblings, Terri Robison, Saida Atzenhofer, Manuel Slali (Steve), Coni Stokely (Brian), Sara Burnett (Blaine), Liz Carrizalez (Manuel) and Linda Salcido (Jose Luis); brother-in-law, Gilbert Arredondo and his partner Maria Garcia; many loving nieces and nephews and hundreds of loyal clients and friends. Joe's passing is a tremendous loss to his family and to the community that he served. He was an incredibly generous soul. He was adventurous, always full of energy and always willing to help anyone in need. He loved to share his passion for art, music, food and travel. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. There will be a celebration of his life when restrictions are lifted.



