Joseph Herbert Vogel, EdD, 84, of El Centro passed away December 3, 2019 at his home. Joe was born to Louis and Francis Vogel on November 21, 1935 in El Centro, CA. He graduated from Central Union High School in 1953 where he met the love of his life, his high school sweetheart Laura May Larsen. He attended San Diego State University where he graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in 1957 and his Masters of Arts in 1963, majoring in Industrial Arts. He later went to Northern Arizona University and earned his Doctorate in Education in 1979. Dr. Joe Vogel touched the lives of many and was very passionate about education. He had many different rolls in the field of education from his first teaching position as a high school shop teacher at his alma mater to educating future educators at San Diego State University. He served the majority of his career working for schools in the Imperial Valley, including working for the El Centro Elementary School District for 38 years. Dr. Vogel married his high school sweetheart Laura May Larsen on April 9, 1955. Together they raised their three wonderful children in El Centro. Joe volunteered in the Peace Corps for two years in Ethiopia helping establish an education system. He also took his family along for the adventure. Dr. Vogel was an active member of the Kiwanis Club and the Salvation Army. He served on the board for the Sun Community Federal Credit Union and others in the Imperial Valley making numerous contributions in the community. Joe most enjoyed traveling with his family and spending the summers traveling with Laura in their motorhome. He loved the beauty of the local desert and taking his family out on adventures to explore the world with him. As an avid golfer, he participated in friendly competitions with his fellow golfing buddies and was particularly proud of his hole in one. During his life Dr. Vogel was a champion for higher education. He was always looking into expanding his knowledge, including those around him. Even after retirement Dr. Vogels passion for education did not stop him as he continued to serve as an administrator, consultant and educator. Dr. Vogel is survived by his lovely wife, Laura; children, Joseph and Araceli Vogel, Michael Vogel, Desiree Condit; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family expresses appreciation to Joes longtime caregiver Carrie Scott. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 in the auditorium at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in El Centro, CA at 10 a.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 17, 2019