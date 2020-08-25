Joseph Barraza Sr., 83, of Imperial passed away on July 31, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1936 in Imperial and later married Sylvia Godinez on October 7, 2007 in Gilroy, CA. Joseph is survived by his wife, Sylvia G. Barraza; children, Joe Barraza Jr., Michael Barraza, Susan Rodriguez, David Barraza and Daniel Barraza; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Rudy Barraza and sister, Barbara Bargas. Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro and will be officiated by Father Ed Horning.



