

Joseph Barraza Sr., 83, of Imperial passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones "Team3" on July 31, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1936 in San Luis Obispo. He attended Calexico High School and then enlisted in the Navy in 1955 where he serviced aircrafts as an Airedale. He had a flawless 50 year truck driving career. In his earlier years he enjoyed boating, and one of his greatest past-times was riding his motorcycle and tricking them out. He was famous among his family and friends for his cooking and recently Barbecuing with Big Boys BBQ. Joe was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his entire family and all his buddies. Joe married Sylvia Godinez on October 6, 2007 in Gilroy, CA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie B. Zimmerman. Joseph is survived by his wife, Sylvia G. Barraza; children, Joe Barraza Jr., Michael Barraza, Susan Rodriguez (Robert), David Barraza (Lindsey) and Daniel Barraza (Michele) and stepdaughter, Sonya Santiago; 14 grandchildren and 7great-grandchildren; brother, Rudy Barraza (Julie) and sister, Barbara Bargas (Martin). Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro and will be officiated by Father Alex Aquino. Evergreen Cemetery allows 100 persons Socially Distanced in face coverings to attend services. Due to Covid there will not be a gathering following services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store