

Joseph Moreno of Calexico passed away February 25, 2019 at the age of 21. He was born on June 23, 1997, in El Centro, CA. Joseph was currently employed at High Flying Foods-Artisan Market located in the San Diego International Airport, where he loved serving his customers and working with his team. He was a unique, loving, and free-spirited individual who fully embraced life. He was devoted to the arts: drawing, writing, painting and DJ'ing were his passion. Throughout his life, he impacted many people in a positive light with his endearing personality and his loving and caring nature towards everyone he met. Joseph will be greatly missed. He is survived by his parents, Jesus and Connie Moreno of Calexico; brother, Jesus "Jesse" Moreno; sister, Rosalie Moreno; paternal grandmother, Dora Acedo de Moreno of Sonora, Mexico; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Visitation will be held at Hems Brothers Mortuary Calexico on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m., Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Calexico, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery Calexico. A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Hall Calexico from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.