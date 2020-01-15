|
|
Joshua Lavell Holmes was born on Thanksgiving Day 1989 in Ridgecrest, CA and passed away just before the sun rose on Friday, January 10, 2020 in La Jolla, CA. The sounds of the gentle rain guided him to the path of his most important of journeys. Joshua was surrounded by his loving family and friends who shared stories, sang songs and spoke their final goodbyes as his heart beat strongly, comforting them until his very last breath was taken in complete peace. His parting was beautiful and so very full of His grace and presence like the very life Joshua lived wholly, truly and completely - a life that didn't succumb to the disease that many would say ended his life. Joshua's faith is the testament in knowing that DSRCT did not end his life or beat him - Joshua's life ended in triumph with Jesus Christ's rejoicing salvation, showing us that all things can be conquered through Him. Amen. Joshua attended Seeley Elementary - Middle School, graduated from Southwest High School; he also attended Imperial Valley College and graduated from San Diego State University in San Diego. Joshua was well read, well-traveled and well liked by all who met him. Josh was an exceptional athlete that excelled in basketball, football, swimming and soccer. As an accomplished scholar he was known to read books cover to cover and as a compassionate humanitarian and lover of all things right and good, he ensured that kindness and respect were at the forefront of every relationship and interaction he was a part of. He stood up for what was right and easily made friends from all walks and corners of the world. He always would lead gently, guide and protect those that needed it and offered his sincere friendship to many people. Joshua is survived by what he would call the love of his life - his darling princess-daughter Trinity; his sister and best friend Neva and also his sister Demetria (Trent) White; brother, Thomas Dantice-Holmes and adoring parents, Taylor and Rosemary Holmes. In addition Joshua leaves his grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as many friends that he made throughout his lifetime. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9am to Noon at the Southwest High School Gymnasium located at 2001 Ocotillo Drive in El Centro, CA. The family is requesting that we honor Josh by wearing his favorite color purple. In lieu of flowers, please give to his daughter Trinity's fund that will help support her to continue in sports that Josh so loved to watch her participate in. This fund will also be set-up to further Trinity's education. In Josh's memory always remember to be kind, help others and do what's right. He would have wanted that. "His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!" - Matthew 25:21
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 15, 2020