Juan Leon, 69, of Brawley passed away on October 22, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1951 in Brawley. Juan is survived by his sisters, Rosa Sandoval and Eleanor Salgado; daughter, Michelle Leon; brother, Felipe Leon; many nephews, nieces, granddaughter and a grandson. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley, CA. Burial will be private.



