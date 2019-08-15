|
Juan Carbajal, 49, of Lynwood, CA passed away on August 2, 2019. He was born in Visalia, CA in October 2, 1969. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Carbajal Coriz and John Isaac Carbajal; brothers, Gilbert and Adam Carbajal; sisters, Isabel Carbajal de Castillo (Twin) and Maria Carbajal Funeral services for Juan will begin with a visitation held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. A mass service officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 15, 2019