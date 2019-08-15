Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frye Chapel and Mortuary
Brawley, CA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
JUAN DE DIOS CARBAJAL


1969 - 2019
JUAN DE DIOS CARBAJAL Obituary

Juan Carbajal, 49, of Lynwood, CA passed away on August 2, 2019. He was born in Visalia, CA in October 2, 1969. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Carbajal Coriz (Jordan) and John Isaac Carbajal; brothers, Gilbert and Adam (Maria Barberi) Carbajal; sisters, Isabel Carbajal (Miguel) de Castillo (Twin) and Maria Carbajal Funeral services for Juan will begin with a visitation held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. A mass service officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
