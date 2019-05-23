Home

JUAN JAIME PERDOMO


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juan Perdomo, 82, of Hesperia, CA passed away on April 9, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1936 in Tubutama, Sonora, MX and later married Marcie Perdomo. Juan was preceded in death by his father, Juan Perdomo; mother, Emilia J. Perdomo; brother, Frank Perdomo and Alberto Perdomo. He is survived by his wife, Marcie Perdomo; brother, Carlos Perdomo; sister, Maria Eugenia Perdomo; children, John Perdomo, Cindie Perdomo, Lenor Cones, John H. Perdomo, Emily Caccipaglia, Gilbert Perdomo, Joanna Favela, Josie Perdomo, Richard Perdomo and Angie Perdomo; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 23, 2019
