Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414

JUAN L. "JOHN" VIRGEN


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUAN L. "JOHN" VIRGEN Obituary
Juan Virgen, 72, of Brawley passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1947 in Fresno, CA. Juan is survived by his wife, Lupe G. Virgen; daughters, Sandra Alvarado, Anna Virgen, Cynthia Merrill and Grace Virgen; sons, John G. Virgen and Robert Alvarado; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Rosary being said at 9:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Father Ed Horning. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -