Juan Virgen, 72, of Brawley passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1947 in Fresno, CA. Juan is survived by his wife, Lupe G. Virgen; daughters, Sandra Alvarado, Anna Virgen, Cynthia Merrill and Grace Virgen; sons, John G. Virgen and Robert Alvarado; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Rosary being said at 9:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Father Ed Horning. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 11, 2020