JUAN MORALEZ URRUTIA
1930 - 2020
Juan Moralez Urrutia, 90, of El Centro, CA passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 of Pulmonary at El Centro Regional Hospital. Juan was born on April 17, 1930 in El Monte. Juan Urrutia was a heavy equipment operator for the agricultural industries in the states of Arizona and California. Upon retiring Juan volunteered at Day Out services and the I.V Blind Center where he was honored with numerous volunteer achievements awards. Juan's favorite pass time was Bowling. He was a member of the United States Bowling Congress. One of his greatest accomplishments was, California State Champion. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Moralez and father, Ricardo Urrutia. He is survived by his loving sons, John Urrutia, Richard Urrutia, Ernest Urrutia, Angel T. Zavala and daughter, Alma Rosa Urrutia; he also leaves behind, 3 surviving siblings and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 28, 2020.
