

It is with great sadness that the family of Juan Ramirez, loving husband, father and grandfather, announce his passing after a long battle with cancer, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born in San Jose de Mendoza, Guanajuato, Mexico. He attended Westmorland Elementary School and graduated from Brawley Union High School. He retired from the Imperial Irrigation District after 40 years as a construction foreman. He was preceded in death by his brother Humberto Ramirez; his mother Carmen and father Casimiro Ramirez. Survivors include his wife Irma Ramirez; sons Damian Ramirez and John Carlos (wife Victoria) Ramirez. Grandchildren Juan Carlos, Miguel Angel and Isabella Ramirez; brother Raul and sister Ramona all from Westmorland. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, with rosary at 7pm at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Mass will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10am at Saint Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will be immediately followed at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.



