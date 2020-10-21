

Juan Johnny Rodriguez, 89, of Calexico, CA passed away on July 20, 2020 of natural causes in El Centro, CA. He was born in Westmorland, CA on March 1, 1931 and raised in Brawley, CA. He later married Mary Escamilla on June 10, 1950 in Calexico, CA and together raised their seven children. Johnny worked at Plaster City before working for the Calexico Unified School District as a custodian. He worked at Dool Elementary, Mains Elementary, and Blanche Charles Elementary where he was beloved by staff and students and retired after 24-years of service. He loved fishing, helping people, and his family, but most will remember Johnny and his guitar. He loved to play the guitar and sing for family and friends. Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rodriguez; daughter, Louisa Wichie Rodriguez; son, Johnny Rodriguez II; and grandson, Johnny Rodriguez III. He is survived by his son Daniel Rodriguez of Phoenix, AZ; daughters, Jenny Malborough of Imperial, CA, Estella Covarrubias of El Centro, CA, Terry Kamisizian of Maricopa, AZ, and Pauline Rodriguez of Oxnard, CA; 25 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren; brother, Fernando Rodriguez of Gilroy, CA. Interment of ashes will be held on October 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico. The family requests flowers be sent to graveside.



