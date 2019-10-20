|
Juanito Z. Gonzales Jr., has gone home to be with our Heavenly Father. He is being dearly missed. His musical career began at an early age of 13, he put his heart and soul into all music he performed. People liked him yet he was a humble person. Juan was preceded in death by his father, Juan ; mother, Herminia and sisters, Irma and Carmelita. He is survived by his loving wife, Margarita; children, Adrianna, Martin and Yesenia; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; sister, Rosalia and brother, Joaquin. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 24 at ACC Hall in Brawley from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 20, 2019