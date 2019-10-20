Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ACC Hall
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUAN GONZALES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUAN Z. GONZALES Jr.


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUAN Z. GONZALES Jr. Obituary

Juanito Z. Gonzales Jr., has gone home to be with our Heavenly Father. He is being dearly missed. His musical career began at an early age of 13, he put his heart and soul into all music he performed. People liked him yet he was a humble person. Juan was preceded in death by his father, Juan ; mother, Herminia and sisters, Irma and Carmelita. He is survived by his loving wife, Margarita; children, Adrianna, Martin and Yesenia; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; sister, Rosalia and brother, Joaquin. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 24 at ACC Hall in Brawley from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.