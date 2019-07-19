|
Juana M. Jasmin, 90, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Juana Jasmin, Sonia Jasmin, Vicky Jasmin, Alicia Jasmin, Elena Sandoval, Cari Soza; sons Mike Jasmin and Samuel Sandoval, 42 grandchildren and many great great-grandchildren. Family and friends shall gather at Juanas viewing on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Calexico from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mass will on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 8 a.m. at our Lady of Guadalupe followed by a procession to Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 19, 2019