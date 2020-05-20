

Juanita Avina, 80, of Calexico passed away on March 30, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1939 in Merced, CA. Juanita worked at the Calexico hospital and at the El Centro hospital for 25 years as a dietary aid. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Leonardo and Amelia Alvarez; brothers, Raymond, Manuel and Reynaldo Alvarez; sister, Rosario Robles. She is survived by her brother, Paul; sisters, Elvira and Maria; her daughters and son-in- laws, Diana and David Hernandez, Veronica and Josue Verdugo; three granddaughters, Dominique Verdugo 23, Michelle Verdugo 23 and Giselle Hernandez 17; four grandsons, Josue Verdugo Jr. 21, David Hernandez Jr. 19, Sabien Hernandez 16 and Jared Verdugo 11; numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances, services we held until further noticed.



