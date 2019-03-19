|
Juanita Gonzalez, 93, of Westmorland, CA, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Juanita was born on August 28, 1925 in La Ribera, Jalisco, MX. She married Guadalupe Gonzalez on April 2, 1945 in La Ribera, Jalisco, MX. She is survived by children, Maria Rodriguez, Alfonso Gonzalez, Dolorex Gonzalez, Guadalupe Gonzalez and Manuel Gonzalez; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 8 a.m. with rosary at 9 a.m. and mass at 10 a.m. with Father Godinez officiating at St. Joseph's Church in Westmorland, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 19, 2019