Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JUANITA WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUANITA WEBB


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUANITA WEBB Obituary

Juanita Webb, 82, of Holtville passed away on April 3, 2020. Juanita was born at Caddo, OK. on July 28, 1937. Juanita was preceded in death by parents, Robert Lee and Barbara Ellis; sisters, Jean and Wanell. She is survived by her sons, Mike and wife Dyan and grandchildren Ryan and Sarah, Krista and JC. Paul and wife Karla and grandchildren, Jeanne Jones and husband Aaron, Kimberly and Natalie; brother, Robert and wife Debbie; sister, Barbara and husband Larry; brother-in-law, Lloyd Coffman and her dog, Hank. No Services will be held at this time.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUANITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -