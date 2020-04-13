|
|
Juanita Webb, 82, of Holtville passed away on April 3, 2020. Juanita was born at Caddo, OK. on July 28, 1937. Juanita was preceded in death by parents, Robert Lee and Barbara Ellis; sisters, Jean and Wanell. She is survived by her sons, Mike and wife Dyan and grandchildren Ryan and Sarah, Krista and JC. Paul and wife Karla and grandchildren, Jeanne Jones and husband Aaron, Kimberly and Natalie; brother, Robert and wife Debbie; sister, Barbara and husband Larry; brother-in-law, Lloyd Coffman and her dog, Hank. No Services will be held at this time.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 13, 2020