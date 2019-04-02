|
Juany Aleman Valle, 60, of Calexico passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1958 in Mexicali, BC Mexico and later married Felipe J. Valle on February 23, 1979 in Yuma, AZ. Juany was a devoted wife and mother; loving daughter and sister. She worked at Phoenix Uniforms for over 10 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Felipe J. Valle; mother, Anita A. Gomez; father, Eliseo J. Gomez and brother, Armando. She is survived by her son, Felipe "Papy" Valle; daughters, Jonie and Charlene Valle; sisters, Esther, Annie, Martha and Kenia; brothers, Guillermo and Hector Gaspar; granddaughters, Alice, Alex, Zoey and Stellaluna. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 6 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, April, 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 2, 2019