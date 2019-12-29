|
|
Judith Lee Gaddis (Carroll), 68, formerly of Imperial and El Centro, CA, passed away on December 13, 2019 at her home in La Jolla surrounded by family after a 3 year battle with renal failure. Mrs. Gaddis was born Judith Lee Carroll, August 14, 1951 in Imperial California. She grew up in Imperial and attended Imperial Community Church and First Baptist Church with her family. She married the love of her life, Thomas Samuel Gaddis II "Sam" in El Centro, California on October 8, 1971. They had a marriage of more than 48 years. Judy was an accomplished pianist and accompanist and played piano for church performances and services, family weddings and many other events. Judy was dedicated to her children's schooling, and homeschooled her daughters for a period of time. She was an avid volunteer; directing music programs, assisting with planning, and cooking for many events for the school and church. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends and enjoyed many cruises. She was a gracious host when family and friends were invited for harbor tours on Sam and Judy's boat. She loved the ocean and spent much of her time near the beach. Judy worked with Sam to build their business. She loved gardening and making a beautiful home, but her greatest love was for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood "Woody" Carroll and Glenna Margaret Carroll (Stark). Survivors include her husband, Thomas Samuel Gaddis; daughter, Heidi Carroll Arbogast and husband Scott of La Canada, CA, Holly Erin Pittman and husband Joshua McCoy "Mac" Pittman of Niceville, FL; son, Thomas Samuel Gaddis III and wife Cheyenne of Oceanside, CA; grandchildren, Demi Jordan Fitzgerald, Lauren Danielle Fitzgerald, Joshua Thomas Pittman "JT", Abigail Rose Pittman, Estella Stevens Gaddis and Zola Marie Gaddis; brother, Allan Carroll; sister, Diana Carroll-Kubie; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at La Jolla Presbyterian Church, located at 7715 Draper Avenue, La Jolla, CA 92037 at 1 p.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 29, 2019