Judy Gay Jones, 79, passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of Yuma, AZ on August 17, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1940 in Sterling Colorado to Wayne F. and Ruby E. Rossen Sr. She married Leonard E. Jones on June 1, 1958. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Kristin Elizabeth and Teresa Sue; her brothers, Wayne Floyd Rossen Jr. and Ronald Wesley Rossen. She is survived by her sister, Carol Kay (Keith) Gentry; sister-in-law, Joyce Rossen; husband, Leonard; daughters, Lynette (Aaron) Mari and Norma (Nick) Hoppal; grandchildren, Lance (Sandie) Mari, Heather (Chris) Gutierrez, Danielle Saxton, Brooke, Sonya and Raquel; great grandchildren, Summer, Sonny, Alexis, Allyah, Adylessa and Audrey; many nieces and nephews. In the early years, Judy and her husband Leonard loved and cared for over 23 foster children. She was the choir director for many years and played the organ and piano at the United Methodist Church in Merino Co. She was also very involved with many activities at Merino High School in which her daughters and foster children were involved. She was loved by her daughters friends and was considered a second mother to all by maintaining her open-door policy of my home is your home. Judy and Leonard moved to El Centro California in 1988 to live near their grandson Lance. She immediately began work for William McCombs as a bookkeeper at ERA Jackson-McCombs Realty. During her employment for McCombs, she was also the fund-raising manager for many Muscular Dystrophy events from 1988-1992, where she spent numerous hours preparing and coordinating fund raising events. In 1996, the business was sold to Libby Gibson now ERA The Real Estate Store, for whom she continued to work until she retired in 2001. She was a member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Episcopal Church where she played the organ and was a member of the Ladies Guild. Services will be held for Judy at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Episcopal Church located at 500 South 5th Street in El Centro, with a reception to follow. On behalf of her passion for rescue animals, in lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Humane Society of Imperial Valley located at 1575 W Pico Avenue El Centro in her memory.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 8, 2019