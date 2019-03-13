

Julia De La Torre, 89, of El Centro passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1930 in Albany, OR. She later married Raul De La Torre on May 28, 1954 in Yuma, AZ. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Olivia Silva in 2008. Julia is survived by her husband, Raul De La Torre (husband of 64 years); children, Elda Ocejo of El Centro, CA, Raul De La Torre of El Centro, CA, Domingo De La Torre of El Centro, Mario De La Torre of El Centro, CA, Irma De La Torre of El Centro, CA, Irene Verdugo of El Centro, CA, Gabriela Verdugo of El Centro, CA, Laura Silva of El Centro, CA, Oralia Ortiz of Pine Valley, CA, Isabel Chavarria of Imperial, CA and Anabel Carrillo of Imperial, CA.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Service will be Officiated by Fr. Ed Horning on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 13, 2019