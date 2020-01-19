|
|
Julia "Judy" Lee Powell, a long time resident of Imperial, passed in peace Tuesday the 17th of December 2019 at her current residence in Newton Kansas. Judy was born on June 13, 1940 in El Centro. She was raised and attended high school in Holtville. After getting married she moved to Imperial where she lived and raised her family until moving to Kansas after retirement to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lessie Still; brother, Archie Still; sister, LaVonne Potter. Judy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lennox Powell; her three children, David (Lisa) Powell, Richard (Debbie) Powell, LaDonna (Dan) Stroud; six grandchildren, Meredith, Ashley, Jeseka, Austin, Miranda, and Cameron; nine great- grandchildren; brother, Edward Dewain Still; countless friend and family members. Judy was a wife, mother, grandmother, business woman, and friend. Judy worked for Sears for 40 years, raised a beautiful family, and lived a full life. Judy will be remembered for her infectious laughter and spitfire personality. Some of her favorite things included a special quesadilla, a trip to the casino, or working in her beautiful flower beds. Judy carried herself with the grace and confidence most can only strive to achieve. She was a special kind of person. She ensured that those around her knew they were loved, valued, and cared for. Anyone who knows Judy has been touched by her in a way that only Judy Powell is capable of doing. She taught us the importance of family, how to be strong, and to always remember who you are and where you come from. Beautiful both inside and out she has given us all an example to live by. She will be greatly missed by all, but she will live on in the love she gave us, strength she showed us, and the memories we will forever cherish. "You have proven to be a true Steel Magnolia, strong as steel with your roots planted deep in the southern soil. Remember to always bend with the wind. Although time may weather you, you will always be my beautiful Magnolia."- Nancy Brewer In lieu of flowers or donations the family asks that you please take a moment to hug your family tight and tell them you love them, take a moment to make that phone call, pay a visit, or just live life in the moment you are in. Time is a gift we are given not a guarantee, use it wisely.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020