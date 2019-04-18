|
Julia Valdez, 90, of Tombstone, AZ passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1929 in Deckerville, MI and later married Alfonso Valdez on July 28, 1975 in Yuma, AZ. She is survived by her children, Yolanda Arroyo, Ramon Marquez, Maria Mendoza, Oscar Marquez, Arthur Marquez, Suzy Necessary, Frank Petty and Frances Petty; 37 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 18, 2019