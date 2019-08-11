Home

Julieta Carlos Mares, 77, of Imperial passed away on July 31, 2019 surrounded by her husband and sons. Julieta was born on July 30, 1942 in Mexicali, B.C. to Jose and Marcela Mares and later married Francisco Carlos Ornelas on October 1959 in Mexicali, B.C. She is survived by her sons, Francisco (Paula) of Stockton, Fernando (Florentina) of Brawley, Gustavo (Guadalupe) of El Centro, Alberto (Alicia), Mario (Hilda) and Ricardo Carlos all of Imperial; mother, sisters, brothers, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary 1975 S. 4th St. El Centro, CA with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Anthony's of Padua Church 211 W. 6th St. in Imperial, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 11, 2019
