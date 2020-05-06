JUSTINA SANCHEZ GUIZAR
1926 - 2020
Justina Sanchez Guizar, 93, of El Centro, California, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18th, 2020 from an accident that occurred while she was working in her gardena passion. She is survived by all 7 of her children, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Justina was born in Mexicali, Baja California and attended school there. She came to the United States and became a legal, naturalized U.S. citizen and married Frank Guizar of Imperial, California. Together they made their home in El Centro. Frank co-founder of West 80 Electric, preceded her in death in 2007. Justina went by the nickname Tina and was a member of The Guadalupanas of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in El Centro. She served in leadership and facilitated church community tamale dinners and other functions. She also was a Eucharistic minister who would visit the sick and homebound, and bring them meals, besides administer the elements of communion. Tina was amicable and generous to people whether she knew them personally or not; she did not hesitate to share food and other provisions with people. For a recreational pastime, Tina steeped herself in a world of plants, trees and flowers. In her desert tropical garden, she grew lemons, grapefruit, oranges, figs, mulberries, mangoes, guava, bananas, cactus, dates, and grapes. She also had a variety of landscape trees, as palm trees, aloe vera plants, cactus, and many colorful flowers in both her front and back yards--and was always delighted at God's creations. Another pastime was playing rummy. Her children and grandchildren or lady friends would often play rummy with her at every possible occasion and she would often win--not just by luck of the draw. Last year she was surprised with a birthday celebration of celebrations in which like a mother hen, with all 7 of her chicks gathered around her with their spouses, she celebrated her 93rd birthday in Branson, Missouri. Her joy was more than words could ever say! As one of eight children, Tina is survived by one sister and one brother. In honor of Tinas life, a public viewing will be at Hems Brothers Mortuary, 1975 S. 4th St., in El Centro on Thursday May 7, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. At 11:00 a.m., a short service will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery, following Covid-19 guidelines. Please contact the Guizar home at 760.352.4393 for further information.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
